Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger released a statement on Thursday evening explaining his two-game suspension to begin the 2021 season.

This afternoon, the NFL announced that Sternberger would be suspended the first two games of the year due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy. In a personal statement released on Twitter, Sternberger revealed that the punishment stems from an incident back in February 2020.

At the time, Sternberger says he decided to drink while on anti-depressants and fell asleep behind the wheel.

“I want to apologize to the GB Packers organization and everyone else who has supported me along this journey,” Sternberger wrote. “It is never okay to drink and get behind the wheel. Over the past 16 months, I’ve been going to therapy and continuously working to be a better person.

“I will never ignore my mistakes. I have owned up to my poor decision and accept the consequences.”

We’re not sure why it took until now for the suspension to come down, but it is good that Sternberger is owning up to what happened. Hopefully, he continues to exercise good judgment off the field.

A third-year pro out of Texas A&M, Sternberger saw his role with the Packers increase in 2020. After appearing in only six games as a rookie two years ago, Sternberger played in 12 last fall, catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Robert Tonyan is entrenched as Green Bay’s TE1 this season, but when Sternberger is eligible to return, he will battle with veteran Marcedes Lewis and second-year pro Josiah Deguara for reps.