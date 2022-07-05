Packers Tight End Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Loss Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Davante Adams now residing in Las Vegas, its going to be a collective effort for the Green Bay Packers to replace that All-Pro level production.

Third-year tight end Josiah Deguara is getting up for the challenge.

“It’s not an elephant in the room, but Davante’s gone,” Deguara said via the team’s website. “All the balls that he got were much deserved, so there’s opportunity for guys to step up, and I’m going to try to be one of those guys.”

Deguara went on to say that the Packers tight end room takes pride in its role in Green Bay's offense.

“We do a lot of things in this offense to try to be successful,” Deguara continued. “We know we’re going to have to step up. We know we’ve had to step up in the past and we’re going to do it again.”

The Cincinnati product appeared in 16 games for the Packers last season, starting two. In his time on the field, the 25-year-old caught 25 balls for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns.