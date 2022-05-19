Packers Were Asked About The Sammy Watkins Signing

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The team also saw fellow wideout Marques Valdez-Scantling leave in free agency. Sitting without two of the team's top wide receivers, the Packers decided to sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Packers receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable opened up on Watkins' early career," via the team website.

“He was just a young rookie before and now he’s a grown man with a family and living life the right way, and trying to do as much as he can to get back and get another Lombardi, which he’s one of the few guys who’s held one up that I’ve been around. That’s his goal. Sammy is just smiling and happy to be in a building where he feels a good fit right now.”

Vrable also revealed who Watkins is doing ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“He feels good where his body is at,” Vrable said. “One thing you’ll see with him is he plucks the ball different. He has hands where you’ll hear the pluck and running through catch, and his play strength. There’s a reason why we drafted him that high and he’s had a lot of successful years in his career."

Can he help fill the void left by the Davante Adams trade?