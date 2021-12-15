Packers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Today

The injury bug continues to bite the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, the team added wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to its injury report.

The news comes courtesy of Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reporter Tom Silverstein.

#Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling added to injury report with a knee injury. He was limited. LT David Bakhtiari was also limited. pic.twitter.com/9Eelkr3RZT — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 15, 2021

“[Packers] WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling added to injury report with a knee injury,” Silverstein tweeted. Adding, “He was limited [in practice].”

Valdes-Scantling’s injury is new and something the team will have to monitor throughout the week. Green Bay is already down veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who was placed in the injured reserve.

The injuries continue to pile up all over the Packers’ roster. But despite that, Green Bay still sits atop the NFC at 10-3. Matt LaFleur’s team has big injury questions on the offensive line and in the receiving core. However, the Pack still continue to manufacture wins in convincing fashion.

Hey look, the #Packers are now the #1 seed in the NFC pic.twitter.com/nVfQXC3Lo0 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 14, 2021

The Packers take on the Ravens Sunday; a team battling through injury issues of their own.

Baltimore’s star QB Lamar Jackson didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. He’s still trying to manage an ankle sprain that forced him out of Sunday’s action early, and had him leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

Additionally, six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell was a no-go in practice.