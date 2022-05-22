Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight.

Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.

Per Packers Wire's Zach Kruse, wide receivers coach Jason Vrable praised the progress he's seen from Amari Rodgers this offseason.

“He’s taking those steps right now. I feel really good about Amari,” Vrable said Thursday. “(Randall Cobb) bumped me the other day and was like, ‘Yo, you can feel it from him.’ I just smiled. It’s just the start right now.”

Drafted with the 85th pick last season, Rodgers saw most of his playing time on special teams. The Clemson alum caught four of just eight targets in his rookie year, but Vrable said the 22-year-old is making major strides this spring.

“Biggest thing we worked on, I talked to him in the offseason, how do you get your confidence? Well, you work and train harder than you ever did,” Vrable said. “So if you were to see him right now, he already looks faster and stronger than he ever did. He’s in the best shape of his life. His mindset is, ‘I’m going to be the No. 1 guy at all three positions.’ He has that going for him. His route-running is already cleaner and crisper. He’s trained an entire offseason.”

Rodgers could compete with Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs for snaps behind Watkins, Watson, and Allen Lazard. There's a huge void to fill in Green Bay, as Adams received nearly 30 percent of the team's targets last year.

It sounds like Rodgers is making a strong early impression, but fans will see plenty of "best shape of my life" stories before the 2022 season begins.