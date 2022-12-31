Packers Wide Receiver Not Happy With Punishment From NFL

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A three-count celebration turned into a $10,609 fine for Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. And as you could imagine, he's not happy about it.

The NFL slapped the 27-year-old receiver with the sizable penalty after he counted the number of Dolphins defenders on the ground following his highlight of a block on Christmas Day.

Speaking to media members Friday, Lazard said that he'd appeal and didn't appreciate what he sees as "contradictory" behavior from the league.

"I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation," the receiver explained. "It’s very contradictory."

The block may have come as a surprise for some around the football world, but Lazard's teammates say this is nothing new for the veteran.

“He’s been doing that for a long time; I think just about all the time he’s been here. That’s an important part of his game. That’s what got him on the field a bunch when he was a third and fourth guy, and that’s what keeps him on the field and makes us love him so much, because he gives up his body like that, consistently," said Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

"You want your best players to be your best people, and Allen definitely is one of our best people.”