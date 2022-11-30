Packers Wide Receiver Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has a strong message for the Chicago Bears regarding the return of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is planning to play against the Bears this weekend despite suffering a rib injury in Week 12.

"I think he's still gotta renew his ownership... you gotta do that twice a year," Lazard said, per team insider Matt Schneidman.

Lazard is of course referencing Rodgers' touchdown celebration during a Packers-Bears matchup in 2021. After a game-sealing touchdown run at Soldier Field, the veteran QB yelled at the Chicago fans behind the end zone.

"I still own you! I still own you!" Rodgers shouted.

Despite a rough season for Rodgers and the Packers, they already have one win over the Bears this season. The Green Bay squad took down their visiting rivals with a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field.

This Week 2 contest was one of Rodgers' best games of the season. He completed 19/25 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers will look to fight through his injury and own the Bears yet again at Soldier Field this weekend.