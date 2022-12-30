Packers Wide Receiver Receives Punishment For Nasty Block

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Christmas Day against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard had one of the best blocks by any non-lineman in recent memory, taking out three players in a single move to set up a big run. Unfortunately, his actions afterwards have earned him a punishment.

According to ProFootballTalk, Lazard has been fined $10,609 for taunting. He pointed at the opposition and counted the number of players he blocked on the fateful play.

The NFL has relaxed some of its punishments for excessive celebrating and taunting this season. But pointing at opposing players after a big play is apparently still a big no-no.

NFL fans are annoyed by this punishment and are making their feelings known. Some are saying that it's yet another instance of the NFL being the "No Fun League" with others even suggesting that Lazard not pay the fine in protest.

"Gotta be one of the lamest fines in NFL history," one user replied.

"Facts aren't taunting, is the NFL going to fine players for pointing at the scoreboard next?" wrote another.

"No Fun League strikes again," a third fan wrote.

The $10k fine might wind up being a small price to pay for Lazard getting to enjoy one of the best blocks by anyone at his position in recent memory. And since it helped the Packers in their win over the Dolphins, it probably felt even better.