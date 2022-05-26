Packers Wideout Names Key To Building Trust With Aaron Rodgers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Allen Lazard is heading into his fifth season as a member of the Green Bay Packers organization. And as he does so, he has some new responsibilities in the Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

With the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this offseason, Lazard will be the Packers' WR1 to start the 2022 season.

Rodgers had an immense level of trust in his former WR1 (Davante Adams). On Thursday, Lazard talked about how he plans to build his own trust with the superstar QB this offseason.

"With Aaron, because he requires such a high standard of expectations, those 50-50 balls need to be 100-0," he explained on The Jim Rome Show. "If you wanna get that ball again, you've got to show that you want it — and that you're not going to allow the DB to make a play."

Lazard notched his career-best season in 2021, reeling in 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. With this production, he helped Rodgers to his second straight league MVP trophy.

Lazard will look to step up in a big way this season as he tries to emerge as Rodgers' No. 1 target.