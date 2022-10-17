Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury."

Fryfogle caught the attention of NFL scouts in 2020 where he was voted a third-team All-American named the Big Ten's Receiver of the Year by coaches.

The Hoosiers receiver caught 37 passes for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in eight starts and was a second-team All-Conference pick only tailing Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Fryfogle took a bit of a step back in 2021, which led him to going undrafted.

But 6-foot-1, 204-pounds with a 4.53 40 and 39-inch vertical leap, the former Indiana is certainly worth taking a flyer on; especially after seeing how Green Bay's offense has performed to start the season.