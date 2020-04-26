Statistical Model Names NFL Team With The Worst 2020 Draft

Which NFL team had the worst 2020 draft?
Draft grades are surfacing from media outlets across the country. We published our 2020 NFL Draft grades on Saturday night.
Rene Bugner has compiled draft grades from several notable outlets and ranked every NFL team from No. 1 to No. 32 using a statistical model.
The team with the worst draft: the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North franchise has a “GPA” of 1.31, by far the worst among all teams.
🚨 2020 NFL Draft | Team Grades
I combined the grades of these guys for GPA:
Chad Reuter
Vinnie Iyer
PFF
Luke Easterling
Andy Benoit
Daryl Slater
Doug Farrar
Dan Kadar
Mark Maske
Ryan Dunleavy
Mel Kiper Jr
Nate Davis
Thor Nystrom
Green Bay shocked fans with the selection of Utah State QB Jordan Love in Round 1. The Packers’ draft didn’t get much better from there, either.
Aaron Rodgers: draft me a weapon
Packer Fans: draft someone to help Aaron Rodgers
Experts: The Packers need to draft Rodgers a skill player
Packers Organization: Quarterback? You guys want a quarterback? Okay.
Draft grades are far from an exact science, though, so perhaps Green Bay’s 2020 class will prove everyone wrong eventually.