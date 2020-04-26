Statistical Model Names NFL Team With The Worst 2020 Draft

Which NFL team had the worst 2020 draft?

Draft grades are surfacing from media outlets across the country. We published our 2020 NFL Draft grades on Saturday night.

Rene Bugner has compiled draft grades from several notable outlets and ranked every NFL team from No. 1 to No. 32 using a statistical model.

The team with the worst draft: the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North franchise has a “GPA” of 1.31, by far the worst among all teams.

🚨 2020 NFL Draft | Team Grades I combined the grades of these guys for GPA: Chad Reuter

Vinnie Iyer

PFF

Luke Easterling

Andy Benoit

Daryl Slater

Doug Farrar

Dan Kadar

Mark Maske

Ryan Dunleavy

Mel Kiper Jr

Nate Davis

Thor Nystrom Thanks for your work – much appreciated 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2CJDaYYtBJ — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) April 26, 2020

Green Bay shocked fans with the selection of Utah State QB Jordan Love in Round 1. The Packers’ draft didn’t get much better from there, either.

Aaron Rodgers: draft me a weapon Packer Fans: draft someone to help Aaron Rodgers Experts: The Packers need to draft Rodgers a skill player Packers Organization: Quarterback? You guys want a quarterback? Okay. All of Green Bay: #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SsgdYpuoxC — Adam King (@AdamKingKFVS) April 24, 2020

Draft grades are far from an exact science, though, so perhaps Green Bay’s 2020 class will prove everyone wrong eventually.