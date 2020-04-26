The Spun

Statistical Model Names NFL Team With The Worst 2020 Draft

Jordan Love playing against LSU.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Which NFL team had the worst 2020 draft?

Draft grades are surfacing from media outlets across the country. We published our 2020 NFL Draft grades on Saturday night.

Rene Bugner has compiled draft grades from several notable outlets and ranked every NFL team from No. 1 to No. 32 using a statistical model.

The team with the worst draft: the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North franchise has a “GPA” of 1.31, by far the worst among all teams.

Green Bay shocked fans with the selection of Utah State QB Jordan Love in Round 1. The Packers’ draft didn’t get much better from there, either.

Draft grades are far from an exact science, though, so perhaps Green Bay’s 2020 class will prove everyone wrong eventually.

