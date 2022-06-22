Pacman Jones Accompanying Son On Visits: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes offered a scholarship to the son of a former NFL wide receiver.

Chris Henry Jr., the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, announced he received an offer from the team. Just a few weeks later, he made an official visit to a different program.

He wasn't alone either. Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones adopted the sons of his former teammate and made sure he was there in person when Henry Jr. visited Miami.

"Pac Man Jones said last year he adopted the sons of his late teammate, Chris Henry, and now he’s accompanying Chris Jr. on college visits," sports reporter Kevin Clark said on Twitter.

Fans loved the story.

"Talk about men stepping up. Love the follow through and commitment to a teammate who became a friend who became a brother," one fan said.

"Pac has come a long way, glad to see that for him and glad to see him stepping up in a huge way for CHJ. Not even the football part, just having a father-like presence in his life. Awesome way to show up for your friend you lost on his behalf," another person said.

Others noticed how much Chris looks like his dad.

"Love everything about this. Jr. is a spitting image of his pops. WOW," a fan said.