Pacman Jones: Antonio Brown Was "Right" About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown made headlines when he called out Colin Kaepernick by questioning his charitable contributions to the community.

The former All-Pro wide receiver said Kaepernick hasn't been out helping the community since he reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019.

According to TMZ Sports, former All-Pro cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones agrees with AB's assertions.

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," Jones said. "We haven't heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement."

"That part of the question, I do think AB is right," he added.

Brown also called Kaepernick "trash" and said the former quarterback doesn't actually want to make a return to the NFL.

Pacman disagreed with these portions of AB's argument.

"I just think it's hard for a guy to fairytale for 2.5 hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don't want to play," Jones said. "I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That's another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play."