Longtime NFL Cornerback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

Longtime former NFL cornerback Adam Pacman Jones was reportedly arrested on Monday morning.

Jones, 37, was reportedly arrested in Ohio for an alleged assault. The former NFL defensive back is accused of punching and kicking another person in the head until they were unconscious.

WCPO in Cincinnati reports that the former Bengals defensive back was arrested on Monday morning.

The report provided some details on his arrest:

According to court documents, police arrested Jones Monday morning after he punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious. Police charged Jones with misdemeanor assault, and he faces a Hamilton County judge Monday at 9 a.m.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, played for the Tennessee Titans from 2005-07. He then spent one season with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Bengals. Jones played in Cincinnati from 2010-17, making the Pro Bowl in 2015.

The longtime NFL defensive back finished his career with one season in Denver. He has not played in the NFL since the 2018 season.

Jones had multiple off-the-field incidents throughout his career and was reportedly arrested at an Indiana casino in 2019.