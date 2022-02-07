Pacman Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Andy Dalton

Tell ’em how you feel Pacman.

During a recent interview with the “The Zach Gelb Show,” Adam “Pacman” Jones couldn’t help but wonder how different his career with the Bengals would’ve been had the team had a quarterback like Joe Burrow, rather than current Bears QB Andy Dalton.

Carson Palmer walked so Andy Dalton could run so Joe Burrow could fly — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) January 30, 2022

“If you look at the teams that make runs in the postseason, it all starts with the quarterback,” Jones explained. “A lot of these teams have really good quarterbacks. Really good guys who play hard, love football, don’t worry about a lot of other things.”

“If it was anything with the teams I was on, I would start with the quarterback…” Pacman continued. “I don’t want to make the conversation about me saying [Andy Dalton] wasn’t good enough. But if you go back and look at the film, it speaks for itself. You look at the numbers. The game that we should’ve won, I think A.J. [McCarron] played.”

“[Burrow is] the real deal,” Jones added. “… He’s what I would’ve loved to have as a quarterback… He’s exciting to see. I love his hunger, the way he plays … Maybe we’d have two [Super Bowl rings with Burrow].”

Steelers fans aren't allowed to cheer for the Bengals in the Super Bowl according to Pacman Jones. 👀 https://t.co/DGNT5fYmNR pic.twitter.com/X4N3B0il4s — theScore (@theScore) February 1, 2022

The former Pro Bowl corner spent seven seasons with Andy Dalton as his quarterback in Cincinnati. And while the Bengals teams of the early-to-mid 2000’s were stacked with talent, they just could never quite get out of their own way.

In five playoff appearances under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals never won a postseason game. Now two years into the Joe Burrow-era, Cincinnati finds itself in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.