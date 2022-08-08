Pacman Jones Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Extremely Clear

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts to a play in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

Adam "Pacman" Jones is a massive fan of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jones made an appearance at Bengals training camp over the weekend and couldn't stop gushing about the third-year quarterback.

“I want to make sure I say this the right way, I freaking love Joe,” Jones said. "Like when you sit down and talk to him, like this guy’s f*cking different. Like, he's different in a great way. It shows why he never let the last play affect the play that he’s doing right now."

Jones also went on to say that he wishes the Bengals had that when he was on the team from 2010-17.

The Bengals look set to be dangerous again this season after they came so close to winning the Super Bowl last season. They fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20 back in February.

Burrow was the main reason why the Bengals got that far last season. He finished with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing over 70% of his passes.