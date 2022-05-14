Pacman Jones Questions Colin Kaepernick: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Earlier Saturday afternoon, former All-Pro cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones made headlines with a comment about Colin Kaepernick.

In recent comments to TMZ Sports, Jones questioned Kaepernick's charity work. He agreed with Antonio Brown's assertion of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," Jones said. "We haven't heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement. That part of the question, I do think AB is right."

It didn't take long for fans and analysts to start reacting to Jones' comments.

"Why are we legitimizing what AB and Pacman say about Colin Kaepernick community work," reporter Clarence Hill Jr said.

Others aren't really concerned with what Jones has to say on the subject.

"Who cares what Pac-Man Jones thinks," one fan said.

While Jones agrees with Brown about Kaepernick's off-field presence, he does not agree with Brown about Kap wanting to play football. Jones believes the former 49ers QB is making a legitimate attempt at a comeback.

"I just think it's hard for a guy to fairytale for 2.5 hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don't want to play," Jones said. "I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That's another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play."

What do you think about Jones' comments?