Pacman Jones Sounds Off On Steve Smith: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts to a play in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

In a recent episode of I Am Athlete, Adam "Pacman" Jones made it clear he's not a fan of Steve Smith.

Well, at least as far as the best wide receivers in the game go. During the conversation Brandon Marshall named Steve Smith among the best wide receivers in the game.

That didn't sit well with Pacman, who openly questioned the decision. "Why do y'all keep naming Steve Smith as a top wide receiver?" he asked.

Fans immediately took to social media to react to his comments.

"A OLD STEVE SMITH GAVE HIM 13 186 YARDS AND 2 TUDDYS!! !LMAOOOO .. he should keep steve name out his mouth," one fan said.

"Sound like he just don’t think he should be in goat wr convo which I agree wit. Steve was elite but he wasn’t Randy TO Megatron etc," one fan said.

"LMAOOO aye bro is really still sick Steve Smith spanked him," another fan said.

Do you agree with Pacman Jones?