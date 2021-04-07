Padres GM Offers New Injury Update For Star SS Fernando Tatis Jr.

On Monday, San Diego Padres star short stop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a left shoulder injury and was forced to leave a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The big third-inning swing and a miss has landed Tatis on the 10-day injured list.

Fortunately for the Padres, the injury was not as severe as initially thought. According to San Diego general manager AJ Preller, the nagging shoulder issue will not require surgical repair.

The official diagnosis of the injury is a shoulder subluxation, or a partial dislocation of the joint. Further exams on Tuesday revealed slight labrum tears consistent with the original Monday-night subluxation diagnosis. Preller said that even with the tear, the injury is “nonsurgical.”

With this encouraging diagnosis, Preller and the Padres organization hope to have Tatis back in the lineup as soon as his 10-day injured list period is up. The longtime GM said the current waiting period is only precautionary, as Tatis has full range of motion in his left arm and wanted to return to the lineup as early as tonight.

“In general for us, I think it’s just being safe, giving the left shoulder inflammation and some of the instability [a] chance to calm down,” Preller said, per ESPN.

According to Padres manager Jayce Tingler, Tatis has dealt with multiple minor shoulder dislocations in the past. The Padres knew their short stop was struggling with shoulder pain, but, with Monday’s injury, they came to the conclusion that it was bothering him “more than we realized.”

Through five games this season, Tatis has notched three hits and one massive 465-foot home run. Other than that, it’s been a pretty slow start for the third-year star — logging five errors and a lackluster .167 batting average.

Prior to this season, the 22 year old penned the longest contract in MLB history — picking up a 14-year $340 million extension with the Padres.

Preller and the San Diego front office will hope to have their young star back to 100 percent as soon as possible.