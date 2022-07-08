Padres Issue Update On Jurickson Profar Following Scary Collapse On Thursday Night

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 7: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres (C) lies on the ground as Manny Machado #13 (L), C.J. Abrams #77 and Trent Grisham #2 look on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants July 7, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Profar was injured on the play. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

During Thursday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was on the bad end of a nasty collision with his teammate C.J. Abrams.

Profar has been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck sprain, the team announced on Friday.

Both San Diego players pursued the same fly ball during the fifth inning of last night's contest. As Profar dove to make the catch, his head collided with Abrams' knee.

Profar remained on the grass in some clear pain after the collision. He was initially able to stand up, but collapsed as he made his walk toward the dugout.

After he was tended to by medical professionals, he was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted away.

Profar is in the midst of his ninth MLB season and third with the Padres.

Hopefully he's able to make a speedy recovery.