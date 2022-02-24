The Spun

Paige Bueckers, one of the best players in college basketball, will soon return to the court. Just moments ago, UConn announced the rising star has been cleared to return and will play on Friday when the Huskies battle St. John’s.

“BREAKING: UConn announces Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to game action. She’ll suit up Friday when UConn takes on St. John’s,” tweeted Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Paige Bueckers was injured during UConn’s game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 5. She then underwent surgery on Dec. 13 to repair a lateral meniscus tear and anterior tibial plateau fracture.

Prior to her injury, Bueckers looked like the star she became during her freshman season. In six games this season, the UConn guard is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

UConn, meanwhile, is 20-5 this season and ranked seventh in all of women’s college basketball. The Huskies have dropped games to South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Oregon and Villanova. However, most of those came without Buecker’s services.

With March Madness right around the corner, Buecker’s return couldn’t come at a better time.

“UConn went 5-1 (.833) in the 6 games Paige Bueckers has played this season, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina. Bueckers is the only player in D-I averaging 20 PPG, 5 APG and 2 steals per game,” tweeted ESPN’s stats and info account.

“It’s game over for everyone,” a fan said in response to the news. 

“Huge news in college women’s basketball,” a fan added. 

Paige Bueckers will suit and play when No. 7 UConn battles St. John’s on Friday.

