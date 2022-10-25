Paige Bueckers Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies looks on during the first half against the Baylor Lady Bears in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Her appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow.

Griner's legal team expected this decision. That doesn't make life any easier for the two-time Olympic gold medalist though.

The reality is Griner has been in Russia since February due to an incident in an airport. In August, she was convicted on drug charges.

When it was announced on Tuesday that Griner's appeal was rejected, UConn star Paige Bueckers tweeted, "It's still free BG."

Griner is currently being detained in a Moscow jail. She might be transferred to a penal colony fairly soon.

It's also possible the United States negotiates a prisoner swap with Russia. That has always been Griner's path back to America.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, said Griner is being "wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances."

The pressure is on for the Biden-Harris Administration to bring Griner back home.