Paige Spiranac Wants 1 Thing ‘Banned’ At Golf Courses

With the final holes coming at The Masters, former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac offered up a spicy take.

Spiranac, who played collegiately before growing a massive following on social media, wants one thing “banned” at golf courses.

“Green reading books should be banned at all courses,” she tweeted.

Green reading books are used by players to help with slopes, yardages, breaks etc. Some will argue that they don’t take up that much time and are helpful enough to use them. Others, like Spiranac, want them banned for the sake of the game.

Green reading books should be banned at all courses — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 11, 2021

Golf fans seem to be pretty split on this one.

“Why? My entire fouresome uses them and we play in 3:45. Look at it as others are playing. If it saves a few putts that certainly saves time,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t understand how those were legalized in the first place. If you can’t read a green you shouldn’t be a professional golfer,” another fan added.

“I think you should be allowed to make your own based off of practice rounds or whatnot, but none that have been made from using lasers or GPS tech,” one fan added.

What do you think – green books allowed or not?