Paige Spiranac Has Said Only 1 Topic Is Off-Limits

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is a pretty open book when it comes to discussing life on and off the course.

However, there is one topic that is off-limits for the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer.

Her relationship status.

Spiranac has previously revealed that she will not be revealing her relationship status. She says that her family – and her significant other, if she has one – didn’t sign up for a public life.

“I get this question a lot, and I refuse to answer that and I have my reason,” Spiranac said on a previous edition of her podcast.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said.

However, she added: “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them.”

Spiranac said that talking about it could create unnecessary drama.

“If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public,” Spiranac said.

“Also, it’s just people tend to get involved, and I don’t like that. When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it.”

You can listen to episodes of Spiranac’s podcast, Playing A Round, here.