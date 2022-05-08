Paige Spiranac Admitted There's 1 Topic She Won't Touch

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is a pretty open book on most topics.

Whether it's golf, the media world, other sports, pop culture...you name it, Spiranac is probably going to be open about it.

There's one topic the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer won't touch, though - her personal life.

Spiranac will not get into her relationship status.

“I get this question a lot, and I refuse to answer that and I have my reason,” Spiranac said on a previous edition of her podcast.

Spiranac has her reasons and you have to respect them.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said.

However, she added: “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them."

Spiranac doesn't want the people in her life to be impacted by her career.

“If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public,” Spiranac said.

“Also, it’s just people tend to get involved, and I don’t like that. When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it."

Spiranac discusses everything in full here.