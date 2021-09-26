Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program.

We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either.

On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are one of the most-popular teams in the country. At the same time, they have a number of haters, too. So, it’s not really surprising to hear that Spiranac is not a fan of Brian Kelly’s program.

Anyone but ND — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 25, 2021

Unfortunately for Spiranac – and the rest of the Fighting Irish haters – Notre Dame very much came to play on Saturday.

Notre Dame throttled Wisconsin, 41-13, to improve to 4-0 on the season.

It’s been a good week for Spiranac’s favorite golfers, at least.

The United States is leading Europe, 11-5, at the Ryder Cup. The Americans will look to close things out on Sunday with the individual matches.