Paige Spiranac Names The Best Golfer She’s Played With

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac recently answered some popular questions from fans in a video for YouTube.

Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has since become a major voice in the golf world. The sports media personality has built a massive brand on social media, with millions of followers across platforms.

Naturally, Spiranac’s fans constantly have questions for her about the sport and her role in it. She recently answered a number of notable questions in a video for YouTube.

Of note, Spiranac revealed that she likes to play the tips, because she usually plays with men who like to hit it as far as possible. She also revealed that her best score of all-time is a 63, with a best tournament score of 64.

Spiranac also named the best golfer she’s ever played with in person. That golfer: Rory McIlroy.

“I would say no one hits a driver better than Rory, no one is a better iron player than Rickie Fowler,” Spiranac said. “But all-around game, Rory McIlroy.”

McIlroy, 32, is currently having a tough time at The Open Championship. He’s -1 in the final round, 11 strokes off the lead.

The final round of The Open Championship will air on NBC.