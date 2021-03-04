Paige Spiranac Names The Best Sport To Watch In Person

What’s the best sport to watch in person?

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, most of us haven’t been able to watch any sports in person in about a year. Some teams and leagues have opened up their arenas and stadiums to fans, but for the most part, the general public hasn’t been able to attend events.

Hopefully that will begin to change soon.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac revealed the in-person sport she misses the most on Wednesday night – and it’s probably not what you think.

The former college golfer said that she misses attending hockey games the most.

“I miss going to hockey games the most. Best sport to watch in person,” she wrote.

I miss going to hockey games the most. Best sport to watch in person — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 4, 2021

Hockey might be the sport that is the most significantly better in person than on television.

Spiranac appears to have been motivated to admit this after joking about a classic hockey fight on Wednesday night.

“I wonder how many times Brooks wanted to do this to Bryson,” she joked, noting the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

I wonder how many times Brooks wanted to do this to Bryson pic.twitter.com/VVbkU7x3O7 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 4, 2021

What sport are you most looking forward to attending in person when everything is back to 100 percent capacity?