Paige Spiranac Has Adopted A New Team For The Playoffs

Life appears to be pretty good for Paige Spiranac these days.

The former collegiate golfer continues to grow her presence on social media. Spiranac, one of the most-popular personalities in the game, has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram. The former college golfer is building up her presence on Twitter, as well.

Spiranac could look to build up her Twitter following by adopting a new team for the NFL playoffs. Like many fans this January, Spiranac has jumped onto the “Bills Mafia” bandwagon.

The Bills, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, advanced to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday night. Buffalo beat Baltimore, 17-3, in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The Bills will take on either Kansas City or Cleveland in the conference title game next weekend.

Spiranac is all aboard the Bills’ bandwagon.

“First game as a new Bills fan. Let’s go!” she tweeted. “1-0 as a Bills fan.”

First game as a new Bills fan. Let’s go! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 17, 2021

1-0 as a Bills fan — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 17, 2021

Spiranac is typically a Steelers fan, but admitted she has to now root for the Bills since Pittsburgh has been eliminated.

“The Steelers got destroyed and how can you not be a fan of the Bills,” she said in response to a fan asking about her rooting interests.

Hey, that logic adds up to us.