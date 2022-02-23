Phil Mickelson made a lot of waves on Twitter on Tuesday when he released an “apology” for his comments on the Saudi “Super League” and the PGA Tour.

Mickelson had reportedly been considering jumping from the PGA Tour to the Saudi League, though it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.

“They’re scary motherf—ers to get involved with. We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour,” Mickelson reportedly said, before apologizing on Tuesday.

Mickelson was trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, but Paige Spiranac couldn’t see what he said.

Spiranac, a former professional golfer turned sports media personality, claims to be blocked on Twitter by the left-handed golfer.

What did he say? I’m blocked — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 22, 2022

Golf fans find that pretty surprising.

“By Phil? Lolz. It was a word salad – don’t fret,” Alan Shipnuck tweeted.

“Could give two figs on what Phil said but more interested in why he blocked Paige,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Phil blocked every single person who hasn’t kissed his ass during this entire ordeal,” another fan wrote on social media.

“What did you say to get blocked? That’s the better story,” another fan admitted.

It’s unclear why Mickelson blocked Spiranac, but she’s far from the only person allegedly blocked by the PGA Tour star.