Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was among those ripping the NCAA earlier this week.

The NCAA was criticized for its decision on a women’s golf regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The NCAA decided to cancel the regional tournament due to weather. The course was reportedly in playing shape, though it wasn’t deemed up to championship level.

“Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance along with the top three individuals that were not on those teams,” NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut said. “Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make. The course is playable, but not playable at a championship level.”

Video of the NCAA’s announcement went viral on social media.

Spiranac, who played college golf before becoming a mega star on social media, had a blunt message for the NCAA.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. The NCAA sucks,” she wrote.

Thankfully for the golfers, they’re going to be able to play in a tournament after all.

Barstool Sports is hosting its own tournament for the schools that were unable to play in the regional in Baton Rouge.

The “Let Them Play” tournament will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday and Friday.

Perhaps Spiranac will make an appearance at the tournament next weekend.