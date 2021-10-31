Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Message For Halloween Costume Critic

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac went viral for her Halloween costume this weekend.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, had a DC Comics-themed costume this Halloween.

The most-followed golfer on Instagram went with a Harley Quinn look for Halloween this year.

“Happy Halloween puddin from your Harley Quinn,” Spiranac wrote on Instagram.

While most of the sports world seemed to appreciate Spiranac’s costume, she had a couple of social media critics, as well.

“I prefered the paige that taught me how to putt and drive. I am not anti the new paige, whatever makes you money right. But are you desperate?” one fan asked on social media.

Spiranac had a blunt response.

“I’ve been desperate from the start,” Spiranac clapped back.

I’ve been desperate from the start — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 30, 2021

Well played, Paige.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has built a massive following. She can do however she pleases when it comes to Twitter and Instagram.