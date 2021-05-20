Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Message For Lakers Star LeBron James

Paige Spiranac was among those poking fun at LeBron James for his “acting performance” in Wednesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was hit in the face by Warriors forward Draymond Green late in the 103-100 win. LeBron was down on the court for a while, appearing to be in serious pain. He had to receive some treatment on the bench and later admitted that he couldn’t see very well.

“After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there,” LeBron told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I just shot for the middle one.”

Not everyone was buying the extent of LeBron’s injury, though. Many on social media called out the Lakers star for playing it up – including Spiranac.

“Space Jam 2 is going be great. LeBron is a superb actor,” the former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality tweeted.

Spiranac admitted that she was just having some fun with the Lakers star.

“I’m not even a LeBron hater. Eye pokes suck and my tweet was funny. Both can be true,” she added in response to a fan.

Whether LeBron played it up or not, he and the Lakers are moving on. Los Angeles secured the No. 7 seed with the win over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Golden State, meanwhile, will now face Memphis in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.