Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a blunt suggestion for the PGA Tour this week.

The Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka drama continued this week. DeChambeau had some drama leading up to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as he parted ways with his caddie right before the opening round of the tournament.

Koepka, of course, had to troll DeChambeau about the news. He quickly took to Twitter to boast about his caddie, calling him his “best friend and greatest caddie to do it.”

“Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick!” Koepka wrote on Twitter. “Best friend and greatest caddie to do it [100!] @RickyElliott appreciation day!”

While Spiranac appreciates the growing rivalry, she wants to see it play out on the course for once. She had a blunt message for the PGA Tour – put these two in a playing group together.

“You already know I love the Brooks vs Bryson drama but they need to get paired together soon. I want to see them battle it out. Once Bryson gets a caddy of course,” she tweeted.

Well said, Paige.

We need to see Bryson and Brooks paired up in the same group sometime very soon.