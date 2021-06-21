Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Major Collapse

Bryson DeChambeau had a roller coaster final round at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion was very much in contention in the final round on Sunday, even sitting atop the leaderboard at one point. However, things unraveled quickly for the 27-year-old golfer.

DeChambeau shot a 77 in the final round on Sunday. He finished the tournament at +3, good for 26th overall.

“I didn’t get off the rails at all. It’s golf,” DeChambeau told reporters. “People will say I did this or did that, and it’s just golf. I’ve had plenty of times where I hit it way worse than today and I won. It’s just one of those things where I didn’t have the right breaks happen at the right time. I could have easily gotten to seven-, eight-under today. I just wasn’t fully confident with the golf swing and just got a little unlucky in the rough and a couple other places.”

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the collapse.

I feel bad for Bryson. We’ve all been there with golf and it’s a horrible feeling. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 20, 2021

The U.S. Open fully delivered in other areas, as Jon Rahm won his first major thanks to an epic putt on the 18th hole.

Hopefully The Open Championship is as entertaining next month.