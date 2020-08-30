Paige Spiranac Calls On The LPGA To Change ‘B.S.’ Rule

Paige Spiranac is calling on the LPGA to change what she thinks is a “bulls–t” rule in the wake of Sophia Popov’s win last week.

Popov, 27, won the Women’s Open championship last weekend. Typically, a major win results in a five-year LPGA Tour exemption. However, that is not the case for Popov.

Since Popov is not a full-time LPGA member at the time of her win, she’s only qualified for a two-year exemption. She is also not eligible to play in the season’s next major, the ANA Inspiration, which was postponed to September.

“Since Sophia Popov isn’t a LPGA member she won’t get a 5 year exemption but only one year. That’s bulls–t. Change the rule,” wrote Spiranac.

Since Sophia Popov isn’t a LPGA member she won’t get a 5 year exemption but only one year. That’s bullshit. Change the rule. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 28, 2020

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan addressed the issue this week. He said it would be unfair to change the rules for Popov.

“I’ve been commissioner for 11 years. I’ve seen plenty of non-member wins at majors,” Whan said. “I’ve seen almost all of those non-member winners go on to long and storied careers on the LPGA.”

He added:

“Maybe we should feel different about non-member major wins, period,” he said. “I definitely look at that. What I won’t do is change a regulation in the middle of the season. That’s not the right way to run a sport, and quite frankly not the fairest way to treat your athletes.

“I hope this doesn’t take away, for all of us, what Sophia deserves, which is an incredible win, an incredible opportunity that she’s earned. And I’m quite certain that Sophia, like others that have come before her, will turn that opportunity into a long-term career.”

Clearly, the explanation isn’t sitting well with many fans, including Spiranac, who has millions of followers on Instagram.

“The rule needs to change,” she said.