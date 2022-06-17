Paige Spiranac Claps Back At Fan Over Her Maxim Photos

Earlier Thursday morning, the sporting world learned that former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a major honor.

The golf analyst earned a spot on Maxim's Hot 100 and shared the photos on her Twitter account. "So @MaximMag named me the sexiest woman alive this year and I’m in disbelief! Thank you Maxim for this amazing honor," she tweeted.

Of course, the responses to Spiranac's post weren't all kind. One person suggested Spiranac isn't the "sexiest" woman alive right now - in somewhat cruel fashion.

"Paige Spiranac has a horse head. Honestly. Dude has a long face," the person said on social media.

Spiranac saw the post and fired back on Twitter with an incredible photoshop.

Check it out.

Good for her.

Spiranac is never one to sit back and let Twitter trolls get to her.