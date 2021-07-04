Watch Paige Spiranac Compete In A Hot-Dog Eating Contest

Few foods, if any, are more symbolic with the Fourth of July than hot dogs. We just watched Joey Chestnut eat a record number of hot dogs in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest, after all.

Chestnut isn’t the only one looking to down a lot of hot dogs on the Fourth of July, though.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac competed in her own hot-dog eating competition in honor of the Fourth of July.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, wanted to see how many hot dogs she could eat in 10 minutes. The social media star made the video for PointsBet, the sports gambling outlet she works for.

Spiranac ended up eating roughly six hot dogs in 10 minutes. That’s a respectable enough number for a civilian, though it’s way off of Chestnut’s record of 76.

“I started off way too aggressive,” Spiranac said. “I came into this overly cocky and I thought I could get, like, 10 maybe. I honestly thought that…could not do it. I think I did decently OK.”

How many hot dogs will you be putting down today?