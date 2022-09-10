Paige Spiranac Crushes Notre Dame Following Upset Loss: Fans React
Even social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is piling on Notre Dame after the Irish's upset loss to Marshall on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Spiranac said:
"Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf."
Fans had some fun with Spiranac's comments.
"I guess ND should start wearing tight clothes and [doing] Instagram videos," one user commented.
"Yea but you looked way better," another said.
"You are a better golfer."
With the loss Marcus Freeman became the only Notre Dame coach to loss his first three games (dating back to last year's bowl game).