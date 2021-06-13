Paige Spiranac Names Favorite UFC Fighter, ‘It’s Not Even Close’

It might be tough for Paige Spiranac to pick a favorite golfer, though when it comes to the fighting world, there’s one easy choice.

The former collegiate golfer turned social media star named her favorite fighter in the UFC on Saturday night.

Spiranac’s pick is a popular choice: Nate Diaz.

Diaz, 36, lost to Leon Edwards on Saturday evening. However, Diaz made a powerful run in the fifth round, nearly pulling out a victory. He garnered some major praise from the sports world in the process.

“Nate Diaz is my favorite fighter and it’s not even close,” Spiranac tweeted.

A lot of people probably agree with that pick.

ESPN proclaimed Diaz the “winner” of Saturday night, even though he lost his fight to Edwards at UFC 263.

Why? Because after getting beat up for 24 minutes, Diaz rocked Edwards with a left. Diaz pointed at Edwards, he mocked him, he rocked him some more — but then Diaz ran out of time. Another minute and Diaz could have potentially finished Edwards. Had Diaz done so, it would have been one of the wildest things this sport has ever witnessed. It would have vaulted Diaz, the icon, the superstar, the needle mover, into another stratosphere. But alas, he ran out of time.

Diaz received a lot of praise on social media following his fight. If you weren’t a fan of him before UFC 263, you probably are now.