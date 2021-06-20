Paige Spiranac Has A Funny Message On Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day, everyone.

Special tributes are pouring in on social media, with everyone posting heartfelt messages for their dads across various platforms.

Former collegiate golfer turned social media star Paige Spiranac had a pretty funny one posted on her account.

“Happy Father’s Day! And special shoutout to my dad who got me into golf. I know you wanted me on tour but thanks for still loving me even tho I play in lil spandex outfits. You the best!” Spiranac joked.

The former college golfer has built a massive following on social media. She has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 followers on Twitter.

Spiranac further shared how supportive her dad has been throughout her life.

“Actually he is. No daddy issues for me. He’s always been so supportive towards anything I’ve wanted to do. I have the best dad,” she wrote.

That is great to hear.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at Arizona and San Diego State, is currently out in California for the U.S. Open.

The final round of the U.S. Open is airing on NBC.