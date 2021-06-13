Many of the people pushing back on the “drama” between Brooks Koepka and Bryson deChambeau are arguing that there’s no place in golf for trash talk.

Golf has often been referred to as a “gentleman’s game.”

Someone who has often looked to push back on that argument is Paige Spiranac. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality has attempted to grow the game through her social media channels.

Spiranac is a big fan of the trash talking between Koepka and deChambeau. She believes it’s ultimately good for the sport.

“Brooks is right. The rivalry is good for golf and is growing the game. People can’t complain about golf not growing and then get mad when it’s not in the way they want. It doesn’t work that way,” she tweeted.

Spiranac then had a blunt message for a fan arguing golf is a “gentleman’s game.”

“I’ve been at the nicest country clubs in the world and have been treated much worse. Golf is a ‘gentleman’s game’ act is all bulls–t,” she tweeted.

Gentleman’s game or not, there is certainly a place in golf for trash talk. Hopefully we’ll get more of it – in respectable form, at least – moving forward.