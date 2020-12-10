Paige Spiranac Goes Off On Floyd Mayweather’s New Fight

The boxing world received a surprising matchup last week when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. landed a new opponent.

Mayweather’s last official fight came against UFC star Conor McGregor. It was a step down in competition for the undefeated boxer who TKO’d McGregor in the 10th round.

His next fight will again be a step down in competition. Mayweather reached a deal to fight YouTube star Jake Paul in February 2021.

The announcement had fans thinking twice, wondering how this matchup even came to be. Social media darling Paige Spiranac made it clear she’s not excited to see the two face off.

“It’s a money grab, there is going to be so much money thrown for that fight,” Spiranac said. “It’s insane that people actually want to see this happening.

Here’s more of what she had to say via Yahoo Sports:

“It’s insane to see someone with a YouTube following or social following can make this happen. “It just shows how powerful that young demographic that everyone is reaching out to get now and the fact that people are talking about this is mind blowing to me.”

While Spiranac and others aren’t happy the fight is taking place, it will likely receive hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of views.

Paul’s last fight against former NBA player Nate Robinson ended with Paul knocking the former NBA dunk champion out.

That likely won’t happen to Floyd Mayweather.