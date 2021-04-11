We’re set up for a fun finish at The Masters on Sunday, with several notable golfers at the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National.

It’s been a tough week for many golfers at Augusta National, as the course was playing extremely challenging on Thursday.

“I fought hard, but I don’t know, I feel like just came out of the ring with Evander Holyfield, like a 12-round match,” Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champ, said after his opening round 76 on Thursday. “I need to go home and rest.”

Garcia ended up missing the cut, as did several other notable golfers, including the 2020 champion, Dustin Johnson.

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac reacted to the tough conditions on Twitter. She revealed that her “toxic” golf trait is watching the sport’s greats struggle like everyone else.

“My toxic trait is that I love watching professional golfers struggle during majors. Bring on the carnage,” she tweeted.

We’ll see if we get any more carnage on Sunday.

The final round of The Masters is underway. Full television coverage will begin at 2 p.m. E.T. on CBS.