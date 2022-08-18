Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story

Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling.

"I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted.

According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street when he was driving in his car pretty recently. The kids stopped fighting right as he got out of the car and spent the next few hours with them.

After that, he invited the kids to practice where they got to participate in some drills.

Thursday was the final day of training camp as the Steelers are set to play their second preseason game on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, they'll practice at the Rooney Sports Complex for the rest of the season.

Tomlin made sure to make it a memorable final day for everyone, especially this group of kids.