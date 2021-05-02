Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For NFL Fans

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac weighed in on the NFL Draft this week.

Spiranac, who has two favorite NFL teams, was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris.

“I almost cried on my live (feed),” she said.

Spiranac doesn’t want NFL fans hating on her for her fandom, though. She roots for the Steelers and the Bills but had a blunt message for NFL fans on social media.

“NFL Draft day! Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I’ve been a Steelers fan since the day I was born. I also love the Bills. It’s a complicated relationship…Who’s your team? Who are you hoping they draft?” she wrote on Thursday.

She then added: “Feel free to photoshop my outfit to fit your favorite team. I don’t want anyone hating me.”

That’s pretty well played from Paige.

The 2021 NFL Draft, meanwhile, is officially in the books. While several star players were drafted over the course of the seven rounds, there were some notable former college football stars who did not get picked.