Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday.

The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.

No one is expecting the Steelers to win.

“We haven’t discussed it, but I think, I would assume as a group you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here.” Roethlisberger said this week. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we’re probably at number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So, let’s just go play and have fun and see what happens.”

Among those doubting Big Ben is former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac is a Steelers fan, but she’s been trolling Big Ben all year. However, following last week’s big win, she issued an apology heading into the Wild Card round.

After missing on her SNF pick last week, @PaigeSpiranac owes her boy Big Ben a big apology 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZQLSK4udPS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 15, 2022

Hey, at least she was honest about it.

The Steelers and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.