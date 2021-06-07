Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Admission On Logan Paul Fight

Paige Spiranac knows a thing or two about building a brand on social media.

The former collegiate golfer, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has become one of the most-popular social media voices in the sport. Spiranac has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter and more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

So, there’s probably a level of respect for others in the social media game. That includes the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, who have gone from YouTube stars to aspiring boxers.

Sunday night, Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in Miami. The fight was probably more entertaining than many expected it to be. It went the distance – eight rounds – with neither fighter getting knocked down.

Of course, immediately following the fight, everyone proclaimed there to be two winners – Mayweather and Paul.

Why two winners? Because they both made a ton of money.

Spiranac agrees.

“Say what you want about the Paul brothers but they know how to make a s–t ton of money,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

She has a point there.

You might not like the Paul brothers, but they certainly know how to build an audience. They’re actually pretty good boxers all things considered, too.