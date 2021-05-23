Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Message For Golfer She Came Across

Few things get on peoples’ nerves more than poor parking lot behavior. Paige Spiranac reminded everyone of this on social media earlier this week.

While the former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality is currently enjoying the PGA Championship, she made sure to call out one apparent golfer for his behavior at a parking lot.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, was not happy with this man’s behavior.

“This guy in his 20s parked in the center of two handicapped spots. No handicap tag in his car. He was wearing a ping hat. I hope he 3 putts the rest of his life,” Spiranac tweeted.

Three-putting for the rest of your life is a pretty harsh penance, but it’s probably fair for parking lot behavior like that.

Someone very much hoping to avoid the three-putt is Phil Mickelson.

The left-handed golfer is leading the PGA Championship heading into the final round on Sunday. The 50-year-old golfer is one up on Brooks Koepka heading into the final round. Mickelson is set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. E.T.

I am so excited for the final round of the PGA Championship. Has surpassed expectations so far and you just know tomorrow is going to be wild with Phil leading — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 22, 2021

The final round of the PGA Championship will air on CBS.