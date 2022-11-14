Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Olivia Dunne

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac isn't done talking about the Olivia Dunne controversy.

Sports fans have been supportive of Dunne, following a story in the New York Times, which questioned if athletes like her - and their Name, Image and Likeness success - are setting women's sports back.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across social media, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The former pro golfer went off on Dunne's critics - and others criticizing female athletes for taking provocative photos on social media - in a heated rant.

Spiranac brought up how some of the greatest women's athletes of all-time - Serena and Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles - all posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She then showed photos of Tom Brady, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and others showing off their bodies.

"I said what I said," Spiranac wrote on Twitter in a viral video.

It's a fair argument.

And, at the end of the day, there should be enough room for everyone in sports to make money however they choose.